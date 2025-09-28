Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Inactive again Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Colts.
The rookie second-round pick played four offensive snaps over the first two games of the season -- with all of those coming in Week 2 -- but Ferguson will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive contest after both Tyler Higbee (hip) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) cleared injury designations. Ferguson's next chance to garner active status comes in a Week 5 Thursday night clash against the 49ers.
