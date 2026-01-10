Ferguson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Saturday at Carolina, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

A hamstring injury will force Ferguson to miss a second contest in a row, but he at least displayed some progress this week by capping it with a limited practice Thursday. In Ferguson's continued absence, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Nick Vannett will be the tight ends available to a Rams offense that utilizes the position heavily.