Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Inactive in wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Saturday at Carolina, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
A hamstring injury will force Ferguson to miss a second contest in a row, but he at least displayed some progress this week by capping it with a limited practice Thursday. In Ferguson's continued absence, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Nick Vannett will be the tight ends available to a Rams offense that utilizes the position heavily.
