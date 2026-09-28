Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Ferguson "likely" will be sidelined for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Ferguson missed a portion of Sunday's loss at Denver to get X-rays on an ankle injury, and while he was cleared to return, he finished fourth among Rams tight ends in offensive snaps (22 of 86) behind Tyler Higbee (61), Colby Parkinson (37) and Davis Allen (31). Through three games this season, Ferguson had a 6-54-1 line on nine targets in Week 2 versus the Giants and one catch (on three targets) for nine yards in the other two contests. Now that he's slated to miss some time, the aforementioned trio likely will handle the bulk of the TE workload for L.A., though rookie Max Klare might finally see his first offensive plays.