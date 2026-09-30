Ferguson (ankle) officially didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Ferguson had X-rays performed on his ankle during this past Sunday's game at Denver, and while he was able to return to the game, he finished fourth among Rams right ends in offensive snaps (22 of 86). On Monday, coach Sean McVay told Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register that Ferguson "likely" will be out this coming Sunday in Philadelphia, so his lack of reps Wednesday doesn't come as a surprise. Colby Parkinson (shoulder) also was a DNP on the first Week 4 injury report, so L.A.'s current healthy tight ends on the active roster are Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Max Klare.