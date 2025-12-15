Ferguson secured one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 41-34 win against the Lions.

It was another monster week for starting tight end Colby Parkinson, as he added his fifth and sixth touchdowns in the last six contests against a porous Detroit defense. Ferguson and fellow backup Davis Allen failed to make much of an impact on the box score, although they were on the field for over three-quarters of the Rams' snaps on offense. What started out as a quartet of Rams' tight ends that spread their stats out evenly has skewed heavily towards Parkinson in the absence of Tyler Higbee (ankle). Ferguson's next chance for a breakout will be a tall task against divisional rival Seattle in a Week 16 Thursday night showdown.