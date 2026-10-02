The Rams placed Ferguson (ankle) on injured reserve Friday.

Ferguson underwent X-rays on an ankle injury during this past Sunday's loss at Denver, and while he was able to return to the contest, he then didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday before being ruled out for Week 4 action. With Ferguson out for at least the next four games and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) questionable for Sunday's road matchup with the Eagles, Davis Allen, Tyler Higbee and rookie second-round pick Max Klare are the current healthy TEs on L.A.'s active roster.