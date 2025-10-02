Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Playing Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson is active for Thursday's game against the 49ers.
The rookie second-rounder has been a healthy scratch for the Rams' last two games, but he'll be active for Thursday's NFC West tilt due to the absence of Tyler Higbee (hip). With Higbee sidelined, Ferguson will likely operate as the team's TE3 behind Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson.
