Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Remains DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson (hamstring) remained DNP on Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Ferguson was estimated as DNP on Tuesday and has one practice left this week to get back on the field after he was injured in Friday's practice last week. If Ferguson is unable to play, Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson would be in line to handle the vast majority of tight-end snaps Saturday against Carolina.
