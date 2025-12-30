Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Scores in back-to-back weeks
Ferguson secured two of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.
Midway through the third quarter, Ferguson was able to get wide open in the end zone and secure a 27-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, starting a series of 21 unanswered points for the Rams. Colby Parkinson had significantly more snaps compared to Ferguson (51 to 32), and turned them into a respectable seven targets and six catches for 53 yards, but it's clear that Ferguson possesses a big-play ability that has helped him earn touchdowns in the past two contests. Davis Allen failed to record a target and Tyler Higbee (ankle) is still on injured reserve, but Parkinson's presence limits the upside of the upward-trending Ferguson heading into the regular season finale against the Cardinals in Week 18.
