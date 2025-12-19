Ferguson secured three of four targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

The rookie tight end found paydirt for the first time since Week 7 in the second quarter, scoring on a third-yard pass from Matthew Stafford. Prior to last week's one-catch performance, Ferguson had been on a four-game streak without a catch, so this week's bump in targets and catches was a welcoming sight for fantasy managers waiting to see some of the second-round pick's potential pop out in the latter half of the season. The Rams remain on the road for a Monday, Dec. 29 showdown in Atlanta, and Ferguson will look to continue building on his positive momentum over the last two weeks.