Ferguson secured two of three targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 34-10 victory against the Saints.

Despite a light downtick in playing time from last week, Ferguson made another big impact on Sunday, catching a dart from Matthew Stafford and adding a few extra yards after catch for a 36-yard gain. Ferguson has proven to be a reliable target for explosive plays in the past few weeks, but his playing time hasn't been given a significant bump beyond starter Tyler Higbee and fellow backups Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson. In fact, Ferguson was a distant fourth in snap counts to the other three tight ends, which caps his upside heading into a Week 10 showdown with divisional rival San Francisco.