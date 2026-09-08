Ferguson (soreness) was not listed on the injury report the Rams released Tuesday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

Ferguson carried an injury designation for the past couple weeks due to some sort of injury, but his omission from Tuesday's report indicates the issue is no longer a concern. Ferguson has been generating some buzz in fantasy circles, but all five of the tight ends on the roster for the Rams head into Week 1 healthy, so it's unclear exactly where he will slot in out of the gate.