Ferguson secured one of three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-7 victory against the Jaguars.

The Oregon product showcased some of the talent that led to the Rams using a second-round pick on him in the fourth quarter, burning past safety Andrew Wingard and securing a fourth down pass from Matthew Stafford for a touchdown. Ferguson's usage has been ticking up over the last few weeks, and he played 34 snaps on offense Sunday, a season high. For now, the Rams are content in using all four of their tight ends in rotation, which caps the upside of the talented tight end at the moment. The Rams are on bye next week before taking on the Saints in Week 9.