Ferguson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Ferguson has been sidelined since spraining his ankle in Week 3 at Denver, missing the last five games a result. The Rams designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he's managed two limited sessions since then. Friday's practice report will determine if Ferguson has a chance to return to action Sunday in Washington, but he'll still need to be activated from IR by Saturday afternoon to be in a position to do so.