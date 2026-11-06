Ferguson (ankle) was expected to return for Sunday's game against Washington, but he's been ruled out after injuring his hamstring during Friday's practice, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Ferguson made it back from his ankle injury, only to be sidelined by another concern two days before he was set for a return to game action. The Rams could use him, as they haven't found a second consistent receiving threat alongside Puka Nacua in the absence of Davante Adams (IR - hamstring). Another absence for Ferguson leaves Tyler Higbee as well as Colby Parkinson (ribs, questionable), if available, as the Rams' tight top ends, with Davis Allen and Max Klare providing extra bodies for multi-TE sets.