Coach Sean McVay noted Sunday that Ferguson pulled his hamstring during Friday's practice and will likely be sidelined for another couple of weeks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson, who had previously been out with an ankle injury, was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and on the verge of a return to the Rams' lineup prior to Friday's setback. With that in mind, McVay said that the tight end was going to be a "big part" of the game plan Sunday against the Commanders. Instead, Tyler Higbee (one catch for 13 yards on five targets) and Colby Parkinson (four catches on any many targets for 13) yards) were the team's primary pass-catching options at the TE position in Week 9.