Ferguson was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson earned a 51 percent snap share during a Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia but didn't haul in his only target. With Puka Nacua (groin) inactive Monday versus the Giants, Ferguson played second fiddle to WR Davante Adams (8-195-2 on 10 targets), hauling in six of nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown. Nacua remained sidelined Wednesday, and if he requires more time to recover, Ferguson could be among QB Matthew Stafford's favored pass catchers this Sunday at Denver, assuming the tight end's own ankle issue doesn't impact his availability.