Ferguson caught two of three targets for 48 yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Browns.

After missing the Rams' first two exhibition contests due to a groin injury, Ferguson was able to suit up Saturday and hauled in receptions of 33 and 15 yards on a drive late in the second quarter. Tyler Higbee remains atop the depth chart at tight end, but Ferguson -- a second-round pick in the 2025 Draft -- may offer more big-play upside as a receiver right out of the gate.