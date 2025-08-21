Ferguson (groin) will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson returned to practice Monday after having been forced to sit out the Rams' first two preseason games due to a groin injury, but the rookie second-round pick will get a chance to make his exhibition debut on the road versus Cleveland on Saturday. Prior sustaining his groin injury early August, Ferguson had drawn encouraging early reviews at training camp. He'll work to pick up where he left off and continue building momentum Saturday, with the goal of earning opportunities behind 32-year-old incumbent starting tight end Tyler Higbee.