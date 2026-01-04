Ferguson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Ferguson was a late addition to Saturday's injury report due to a hamstring injury. The rookie second-rounder will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale and could be in jeopardy of missing the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Tyler Higbee has been cleared to play Sunday after being activated from injured reserve and will join Colby Parkinson as the Rams' top tight ends for Week 18 in Ferguson's absence.