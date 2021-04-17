Burgess (ankle) believes he'll be ready for Week 1, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Burgess underwent season-ending ankle surgery back in October. The rookie logged just 49 snaps on defense before the injury. While he still doesn't have a definitive timeline for when he'll return to the field, the 22-year-old safety knows he'll be good to go for the season opener. A quick return to the field will be important for his chances of securing a role on defense, as Taylor Rapp (knee) and Jordan Fuller likely will land starting safety jobs in 2021.