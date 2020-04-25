Play

Rams' Terrell Burgess: Goes to L.A.

The Rams selected Burgess in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

Los Angeles needed to address its nickel position, and that's where Burgess projects at the next level. Burgess is one of several Utah defenders to be taken in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft, and he has 4.46 speed to complement his solid coverage instincts.

