Burgess recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Burgess started Sunday's contest at safety in place of Taylor Rapp, who had been ruled out with a rib injury. The third-year pro went on to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5 versus Dallas, but he'll likely return to being primarily a special teams contributor for Los Angeles once Rapp is medically cleared to return to action.

More News