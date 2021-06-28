Burgess is healthy after missing the bulk of the 2020 season with an ankle injury, and he's expected to help fill the void left after Troy Hill and John Johnson signed with the Browns during the offseason, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Burgess was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft but played sparingly before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. With both Hill and Johnson leaving the club through free agency, there's an opportunity for Burgess to carve out a meaningful role in the Los Angeles secondary. Still, in most IDP settings, it will likely prove best to take a wait-and-see approach with the sophomore.