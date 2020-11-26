Lewis (knee) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis was not reported as having suffered an injury immediately following the Rams' 27-24 Monday night win over Tampa Bay, but a DNP Thursday places his Week 12 status in question. The 2020 third-round draft choice has been making a more significant impact in Los Angeles' pass-rush of late, recording three QB hits and two sacks over his past two outings against the Seahawks and Buccaneers. If Lewis can't go Week 12 against the 49ers, outside linebacker depth would be depleted behind starters Samson Ebukam and Leonard Floyd.