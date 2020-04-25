Rams' Terrell Lewis: Heading to LA

The Rams selected Lewis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

Injuries explain why Lewis fell this far because when he's on the field, the Alabama product is an impact player. Lewis missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL and also missed 10 games in 2017 due to an elbow injury. He was mostly healthy in 2019 and racked up 11.5 tackles for loss in 11 games. At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds with 33.88-inch arms, Lewis is physically gifted and can scream into the backfield off the edge. If he can stay healthy, Lewis should outperform his draft slot.