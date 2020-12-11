Lewis (coach's decision) is inactive heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Lewis was cleared from injury heading into Week 14, having been able to suit up for a full practice session Wednesday. That development came after Lewis was forced to sit out consecutive games with a knee issue, but now he's listed as a healthy scratch for the first time all season. The rookie out of Alabama has averaged 16.7 defensive snaps per game over six appearances in 2020.