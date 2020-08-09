Coach Sean McVay said Lewis (illness) has returned to the Rams' facilities and is asymptomatic, but the rookie third-round pick must go through the necessary number of COVID tests to be cleared for training camp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McVay mentioned Lewis must "remain asymptomatic for three days" before gaining clearance, but the protocol actually requires testing negative three times in four days to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Once he's back in the saddle, Lewis is expected to be a part of the Rams' pass-rush rotation.