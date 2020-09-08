Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Lewis' knee injury is "something that we have never experienced before and that's why it's taken so long to get some clarity," Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Lewis has been held out of practice for over a week, and he's already been declared out for Sept. 13's season-opener against the Cowboys. The Rams are "hopeful and optimistic" that results from Lewis' medical examinations will deliver good news, but the team will continue to hold the rookie third-round pick out of practice for at least another week.