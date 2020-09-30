Lewis (knee) returned to practice Wednesday and has been designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list.

Lewis eligible to return as soon as Sunday's game versus the Giants, but Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic believes that's unlikely. The Rams have 21 days to officially activate Lewis, so a return in Week 5 or 6 seems realistic. Once he's ready to play, the rookie third-rounder will compete for reps at outside linebacker where Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam are currently starters.