The Rams selected Keenan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.

Keenan spent all five years of his college career in Alabama, serving as a full-time starter at nose tackle from 2023 to 2025. His most productive season came in 2024, when he posted 40 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defense across 13 games, which was in stark contrast to the numbers he put up in 2025 (16 total tackles over 12 games). Keenan is on the shorter side at 6-foot-1 but is hard to move at 327 pounds. That size, coupled with instinctual play and refined hands, means he can be effective in clogging up the run lanes at the NFL level. Poona Ford should be the Rams' starting nose tackle in 2026, so Keenan's main competition for rotational snaps will come from 2025 fifth-rounder Ty Hamilton.