Rams' Todd Gurley: 160 offensive yards in win

Gurley amassed 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts, adding three receptions for 40 yards during Sunday's 36-31 win against Seattle.

The machine keeps on churning, as Gurley racked up 130-plus offensive yards for the sixth time in 10 outings during Sunday's victory over the Seahawks (averaging 139 scrimmage yards per game overall). The likely first-team All Pro has a remarkable 16 rushing and receiving touchdowns thus far in 2018 to put him on pace to tie Emmitt Smith for fifth all-time with 25, and he's on trajectory to be the highest scoring back in standard and PPR formats for the second-consecutive year. Week 11 brings a savory matchup for Gurley going up Kansas City's bottom-10 rush defense (123.9 yards surrendered per game), as the Rams look to lock up the NFC West heading into the team's Week 12 bye (would require a win as well as a Seattle defeat).