Rams' Todd Gurley: 89 scrimmage yards to conclude 2019
Gurley ran for 68 yards on 20 carries and hauled in both of his targets for 21 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Cardinals.
In comparison to Gurley's 2017 and 2018 seasons in which he averaged 1,962 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns per year, 2019 may go down in the fantasy annals as a disappointing campaign for the two-time All-Pro. Though his usage rate was cut by 19.4 percent in relation to his 2018 workload, Gurley still compiled 1,064 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns -- an output that would be considered a career year for many NFL running backs. Malcolm Brown's three-yard TD run during the second quarter Sunday came as an unwelcome surprise for those banking on Gurley for fantasy championships Week 17. Throughout the year, however, Gurley proved capable of playing through what was described during the 2019 offseason to be an "arthritic component to his knee," while also maintaining the majority of the RB workload over backfield mates Brown and Darrell Henderson (ankle).
