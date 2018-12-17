Rams' Todd Gurley: Avoids injury, posts big numbers
Gurley carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns, adding 76 yards on 10 receptions (13 targets) in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Eagles.
Gurley had to miss an offensive drive after suffering an injury scare in the second half, but he was able to return and finish out the contest. The star back was able to rebound from a poor showing against the Bears last week, surpassing 100 total yards and turning in his sixth multi-touchdown game of the season. The 10 receptions were a season high, and were directly a result of the Eagles playing very soft coverage on the Rams' downfield threats, allowing Gurley to gobble up a ton of Jared Goff's dump-off passes. Assuming his knee injury doesn't linger past this contest, Gurley could be in line for a huge game against the Cardinals and their bottom-feeding run defense in Week 16.
