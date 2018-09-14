Rams' Todd Gurley: Back at practice Thursday
Gurley was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Gurley was absent from Wednesday's session due to non-injury-related reasons but does not appear to be facing any limitations going forward. There is a good chance he was simply given an extra day off after the Rams played on Monday night in their regular season opener. Gurley has a nice matchup in Week 2 against a Cardinals defense that surrendered 4.9 yards per carry to Washington running backs in their first game.
