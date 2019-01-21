Rams' Todd Gurley: Blames performance, not injury
Gurley suggested health wasn't a factor in his limited role during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Rams, instead blaming his poor performance early in the game, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports. "I was sorry as hell today," Gurley said after the game. "I was sorry. So, C.J. did his thing and the whole team did its thing."
Gurley lost four yards on his first carry and then dropped a pass into a defender's hands for an interception on the next snap. C.J. Anderson got most of the work from that point forward, ultimately finishing with a 37-32 snap advantage and a 16-4 edge for carries. Gurley did have a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and a three-yard reception in the final minute of regulation, so it wasn't a case of being benched. Gurley's role will be one of the major storylines heading into the Super Bowl, with coach Sean McVay surely hoping his superstar running back can relocate his top form. While he may be free of pain and technically healthy, a late-season knee injury seems to have taken Gurley out of his comfort zone. Anderson did a great job filling in the previous three games, but he was limited to 2.8 yards per carry in the NFC Championship Game.
