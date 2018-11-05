Rams' Todd Gurley: Bottled up in loss to Saints

Gurley carried 13 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Saints. He also caught six of seven targets for 11 yards in the 45-35 loss.

Gurley struggled to get it going on the ground outside of a 24-yard gain, and he did next to nothing as a receiver despite finishing third on the team in targets. He did score his 16th touchdown of the season on an eight-yard scamper int he first quarter, helping him provide some fantasy utility despite a tough day by his lofty standards. Gurley was going up agianst one of the top run defenses in the NFL and his team played from behind for most of the day, but his owners were surely still banking on more from the star tailback. He'll look to bounce back with another big game next Sunday against the Seahawks.