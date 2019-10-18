Play

Rams' Todd Gurley: Cleared to play

Gurley (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Gurley upgraded to full practice participation Friday, while Malcolm Brown (ankle) once again was held out and now is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. The Rams will use Darrell Henderson as their No. 2 running back against a leaky Atlanta defense that's given up 31 points per game. However, the Falcons actually have been decent against the run, ranking ninth in opponent YPC (3.9).

