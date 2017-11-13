Rams' Todd Gurley: Coasts to 136 scrimmage yards
Gurley gained 68 yards on 11 carries and 68 yards on six receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.
Gurley didn't do much on the ground until early in the fourth quarter when he ripped off a 34-yard gain that briefly looked like it might go for a long touchdown. He did lead the Rams in every major receiving category in the first half, but Robert Woods ended that with a massive third quarter. The Seahawks (in Week 5) are the only team that's managed to shut down Gurley this season, with the third-year back otherwise producing 96 or more scrimmage yards in every game and leading the league with 10 touchdowns. He's locked in as one of the elites at his position, even for a tough Week 11 road game in Minnesota.
