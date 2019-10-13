Rams' Todd Gurley: Could be back Week 7

The Rams are optimistic that Gurley (quadriceps), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, could return to action Week 7 in Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Los Angeles ruled Gurley out for Week 6 after he was unable to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday, so he'll probably need to log at least limited activity in Week 7 to have a shot at suiting up against the Falcons. With Gurley on tap for his first absence of the season, Rapoport notes that the Rams are expected to treat Malcolm Brown as their featured back, with rookie Darrell Henderson being sprinkled into the game plan as a change-of-pace option.