Rams' Todd Gurley: Could be busy in Super Bowl

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Gurley will be a big part of the Super Bowl, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Gurley blamed performance rather than health for his limited role in the NFC Championship Game, noting that he was "sorry as hell" early in the contest. Of course, fellow running back C.J. Anderson didn't exactly tear it up against a tough New Orleans front, picking up 44 yards on 16 carries to end a three-game streak with triple-digit yardage and at least 5.3 YPC. Gurley is a good bet to see an uptick from his five touches in the NFCCG, but that doesn't mean he'll push Anderson out of the picture. With everything on the line this week, the Rams probably won't give any reliable hints about the workload split in their backfield.