Rams' Todd Gurley: Could be traded

Gurley is believed to be on the trading block, Lindsay Jones of The Athletic reports.

Gurley is entering the first season of a four-year, $57.5 million extension, with a complex contract structure that gives him strong protection through 2021. It's easy to see why the cap-strapped Rams want to trade him away after a disappointing 2019 campaign, but it isn't so easy to figure out which teams might be willing to take him. The Rams have Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson (ankle) and John Kelly on the depth chart behind Gurley.