Rams' Todd Gurley: Could get stem cell treatment

Gurley may research stem cell treatment as an option to help his problematic left knee, John Breech of CBS Sports reports. "As far as the stem cells, that's not something that's been communicated to me, but there is a program," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "We've got these doctors and there's always new methods of staying as up-to-date as you can, and number one, the player has to feel good about it. Todd does such a good job of doing his own research and knowing what are the things [he] can do."

Even with 1,831 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games, the biggest story of Gurley's 2018 campaign was a limited workload during the playoffs. Both player and team have insisted he was healthy, but it's clear the 24-year-old wasn't the best version of himself in January and February. His recent issue may be related to the ACL tear he suffered in the same knee as a junior at the University of Georgia in 2014, though Gurley has otherwise been quite durable through four NFL seasons. While this doesn't seem like a threat to the running back's availability for the start of the 2019 campaign, the whole situation raises questions about his durability and longevity. McVay was adamant Thursday about surgery not being one of the offseason treatment options.