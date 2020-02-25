Rams' Todd Gurley: Could have reps managed
Coach Sean McVay isn't sure if Gurley will have his reps managed again in 2020, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
For all the discussion about his problematic left knee, Gurley missed just one game in 2019 while averaging 52.5 snaps and 17 touches per contest, losing practice reps rather than game reps. Of course, he dropped to 3.8 yards per carry and 4.2 per target, with his lack of explosiveness and poor blocking in front of him both contributing to the lackluster efficiency. Gurley's contract should keep him safe on the Rams' roster for at least one more season, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll retain a three-down role. The team could look to get Malcolm Brown and/or Darrell Henderson more involved.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
2020 projections for Cam in Carolina
Cam Newton is likely to stay in Carolina, but now can he get healthy?
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...