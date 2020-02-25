Rams' Todd Gurley: Could have reps managed

Coach Sean McVay isn't sure if Gurley will have his reps managed again in 2020, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

For all the discussion about his problematic left knee, Gurley missed just one game in 2019 while averaging 52.5 snaps and 17 touches per contest, losing practice reps rather than game reps. Of course, he dropped to 3.8 yards per carry and 4.2 per target, with his lack of explosiveness and poor blocking in front of him both contributing to the lackluster efficiency. Gurley's contract should keep him safe on the Rams' roster for at least one more season, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll retain a three-down role. The team could look to get Malcolm Brown and/or Darrell Henderson more involved.