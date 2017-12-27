Rams' Todd Gurley: Could sit out Week 17 for rest
Rams head coach Sean McVay suggested Tuesday that Gurley and several other key starters could be rested for the regular-season finale Sunday against the 49ers, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game, the Rams will finish the regular season as the NFC's No. 3 or 4 seed, which grants the team a first-round home playoff game in either scenario. Competing for the No. 3 spot isn't as important of a priority for McVay as keeping the Rams' core contributors healthy for the postseason, so it appears Gurley's run of late-season dominance will come to an end Week 17. Even if active Sunday, Gurley, who led many fantasy owners to championships with eight touchdowns and 591 yards from scrimmage over the past three weeks, will likely only see limited snaps. That would presumably pave the way for Malcolm Brown to act as the team's lead back against San Francisco, with Lance Dunbar and Justin Davis likely working in change-of-pace roles.
