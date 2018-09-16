Rams' Todd Gurley: Dealing with cramping
Gurley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to cramps, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
With temperatures in the mid-80s in LA and the Rams ahead 27-0 at the point of his departure in the third quarter, Gurley likely will remain on the sideline for the rest of the contest. If he doesn't make another appearance, he'll finish the day with 73 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 22 touches.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.