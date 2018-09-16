Rams' Todd Gurley: Dealing with cramping

Gurley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to cramps, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

With temperatures in the mid-80s in LA and the Rams ahead 27-0 at the point of his departure in the third quarter, Gurley likely will remain on the sideline for the rest of the contest. If he doesn't make another appearance, he'll finish the day with 73 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 22 touches.