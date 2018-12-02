Rams' Todd Gurley: Dominates out of bye week

Gurley rushed 23 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of five targets for 33 yards in the Rams' 30-16 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Gurley had to often fight for his yardage, but he essentially capped off his day yardage-wise with a 36-yard rumble with 2:32 remaining in which he purposely went down two yards short of the end zone in order to burn off clock. Gurley would eventually go into the end zone two plays later to essentially seal the win for the Rams, giving him multiple rushing scores for the first time in the last five games. The yardage also represented a nice bounce-back effort for Gurley, who'd seen game script limit him to 55 yards on 12 rushes in the shootout against the Chiefs back in Week 11. The fourth-year workhorse will look to build on Sunday's effort against the Bears in a tough Week 14 matchup on Sunday Night Football.