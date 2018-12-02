Rams' Todd Gurley: Dominates out of bye week
Gurley rushed 23 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of five targets for 33 yards in the Rams' 30-16 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Gurley had to often fight for his yardage, but he essentially capped off his day yardage-wise with a 36-yard rumble with 2:32 remaining in which he purposely went down two yards short of the end zone in order to burn off clock. Gurley would eventually go into the end zone two plays later to essentially seal the win for the Rams, giving him multiple rushing scores for the first time in the last five games. The yardage also represented a nice bounce-back effort for Gurley, who'd seen game script limit him to 55 yards on 12 rushes in the shootout against the Chiefs back in Week 11. The fourth-year workhorse will look to build on Sunday's effort against the Bears in a tough Week 14 matchup on Sunday Night Football.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...