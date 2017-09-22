Rams' Todd Gurley: Eclipses century mark on ground

Gurley carried 28 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in five of seven targets for 36 yards and a receiving score in Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers. He also fumbled once, but it was recovered.

Gurley's production carried him to what is now the best two-game scoring stretch of his career, as he's crossed the goal line on a total of five occasions over the last two contests. The 2015-first round pick also went over the century mark on the ground for the first time since Week 15 of his rookie campaign, and he scored all three of his touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line in the first half. He put in some impressive work in the fourth quarter as well, ripping off a 29-yard gain off left tackle to kick off the Rams' first possession of the period and turning in an impressive 27-yard catch-and-run on third down later in the drive. Gurley has already matched his touchdown total of six from last season through the first three weeks, and considering he was the only running back to touch the ball Thursday, head coach Sean McVay appears set to give the 23-year-old all the work he can handle. Gurley will look to build on his impressive start in a Week 4 road tilt versus the Cowboys.