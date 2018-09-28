Rams' Todd Gurley: Excels through air in Week 4 win
Gurley rushed 17 times for 83 yards and brought in four of six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.
Gurley went a bit underused on the ground in the shootout, but he still found his way to an impressive 4.9 yards per rush, his second-highest figure in that category this season. He also turned in a season-high total in receiving yards, getting into the end zone through the air for the first time in 2018 by hauling in a perfectly thrown eight-yard pass from Jared Goff in the first quarter. Given his typical workload and game-breaking ability in both the running and passing games, Gurley's stock remains sky-high heading into a Week 5 divisional clash against the Seahawks.
