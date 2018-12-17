Rams' Todd Gurley: Exits with knee injury

Gurley left Sunday's game against the Eagles with a knee injury and is considered questionable to return, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Justin Davis (shoulder) exiting earlier in the contest, rookie John Kelly is in the game at running back. Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports that Gurley is jumping and moving around on the sideline, presumably testing out his knee to see if he can re-enter the game.

